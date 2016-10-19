FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Amundi confirms interest in UniCredit's Pioneer, denies 4 billion euro valuation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 19, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

Amundi confirms interest in UniCredit's Pioneer, denies 4 billion euro valuation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Amundi company logo is seen at their headquarters in Paris, France, October 7, 2015.Philippe Wojazer

PARIS (Reuters) - French asset manager Amundi (AMUN.PA) on Wednesday confirmed its interest in Italian bank UniCredit's (CRDI.MI) asset management arm Pioneer Investments, a business that has also attracted the attention of other bidders.

However, in a statement, the company said it denied the 4 billion euro ($4.39 billion) Pioneer valuation levels attributed to it in media reports.

"Amundi re-iterates that its acquisition policy adheres to strict financial criteria, in particular, a return on investment greater than 10 percent over a three-year horizon," it said.

Earlier this week a source close to the matter said Italy's Poste Italiane (PST.MI) was in talks with a group of banks to raise up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) in financing to support its own offer for Pioneer.

Italy's post office last month submitted a preliminary offer for Pioneer together with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and asset manager Anima Holding (ANIM.MI). UniCredit is selling assets to shore up its capital.

Aside from Amundi, the Poste-led consortium is also competing with Australia's Macquarie (MQG.AX) and British group Aberdeen Asset Management, sources have said. Sources told Reuters Amundi is leading the race with a higher-than-expected 4 billion euro offer.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.