UniCredit surprise profit eclipsed by CEO speculation

The headquarters of UniCredit bank is seen in downtown Milan, Italy, February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - A surprise profit from UniCredit (CRDI.MI) was eclipsed on Tuesday by reports that the chief executive of Italy’s biggest bank by assets has lost the support of several influential shareholders and may be forced to step down soon.

UniCredit posted a net profit of 153 million euros ($172 million) in the last three months of the year, against an expected loss of 140 million euros according to an analyst consensus distributed by the bank.

The bank also reported an improvement in its financial strength, partly by offering a dividend payout in shares for the third year in a row. Sources have told Reuters that expectations of a third year of scrip dividends were one factor behind shareholder restlessness with CEO Federico Ghizzoni.

The profit was due to a higher than expected net interest income - which measures how much money a retail bank makes from its core business - and lower loan loss charges.

However, UniCredit shares fell by 6 percent by 7.52 a.m. ET in a sharply weaker banking sector.

Traders said that, rather than on the results, the market was focusing on reports that Ghizzoni is facing growing disquiet from shareholders about the bank’s share price performance and lower profits when compared to domestic rival Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), with some sources predicting he could step down before a shareholder meeting in mid-April.

UniCredit shares are down 45 percent since the beginning of 2016 although all Italian bank shares have suffered.

The bank said its core capital ratio rose to 10.94 percent on a pro-forma basis, assuming a 75 percent take-up for the 0.12 euros scrip - or paid in shares - dividend on 2015 results. Shareholders can also opt for a cash payment.

The capital level, although stronger than expected, may not be enough to put to rest concerns that the bank may need a capital increase, something Ghizzoni has repeatedly denied.

It is lower than the 13.1 percent reported by Intesa and that of several European peers.

The bank’s fourth quarter was marked by a number of one-off items, including 214 million euros of restructuring charges linked to a plan to boost earnings involving 18,000 job cuts and a revamp of its Austrian business.