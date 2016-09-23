FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Broker optimism on UniCredit brightens as Goldman names stock a top pick
September 23, 2016 / 12:01 PM / a year ago

Broker optimism on UniCredit brightens as Goldman names stock a top pick

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Unicredit's bank logo is pictured on block notes and pens at the headquarters in Milan, Italy, February 9, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - UniCredit shares were added to a list of Goldman Sachs' top buy recommendations in Europe on Friday with the broker forecasting an 87 percent rally in the beleaguered Italian bank's shares from current levels.

In a note titled "Unicredit: The gains are worth the pain", the U.S. broker noted the stock was highly discounted and that it reckoned asset sales would help limit any dilution from a potential equity raise.

The move by Goldman amplifies the recent turnaround in broker sentiment on the stock. Jefferies initiated coverage with a "buy" rating earlier in the day while Italian bank Mediobanca upgraded it to an "outperform" on Tuesday.

Worries over the widening capital gap at UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, are top of mind for investors as an example of structural weakness in the country's financial system.

Those worries have erased more than 60 percent in UniCredit's market value in the past year leaving its shares as significant laggards relative to peers.

(Story refiles to fix signoff.)

Reporting by Alasdair Pal, Writing by Vikram Subhedar

