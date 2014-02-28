FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniCredit may approve strategic plan on March 11: source
#Business News
February 28, 2014 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

UniCredit may approve strategic plan on March 11: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's largest bank UniCredit is pictured in downtown Milan September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN (Reuters) - UniCredit (CRDI.MI), Italy’s biggest bank by assets, may approve a new five-year strategic plan at a scheduled board meeting on March 11, a source close to the matter said.

The plan would focus on expanding services offered to corporate clients, strengthening the commercial bank, and developing new products including Internet banking, as well as managing problem loans, the source said.

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni has said several times the current strategic plan, which was announced in November 2011, would be revised.

Unicredit declined to comment.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Isla Binnie, editing by Emilio Parodi and David Evans

