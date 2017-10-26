FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout
Sections
Featured
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Reuters bought human body parts and learned a donor's tragic story
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Reuters Newsmaker
Tax plan entering most difficult phase: Ryan
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
Breakingviews
Banks score hollow victory in class-action win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
October 26, 2017 / 7:16 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Unilever to settle Dutch preference shares buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Unilever (ULVR.L)(UNc.AS) announced on Thursday that its offer to buy back the bulk of its Dutch preference shares for about 450 million euros had been declared unconditional, marking a step toward its goal of simplifying its capital structure.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said that as of Wednesday, about 99 percent of the issued and outstanding preference shares had been tendered, and that remaining shares could be tendered until November 2 when the buyout will be settled.

The company announced in August that it had agreed to buy back the bulk of those shares, fresh from defending itself against an unsolicited $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz (KHC.O).

Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.