Unilever quarterly sales beat forecasts on emerging markets boost

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) posted a 5.9 percent rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, beating analyst forecasts, helped by strong demand for its goods in emerging markets.

Unilever, the world’s No.3 consumer goods group after Nestle NESN.VX and Procter & Gamble (PG.N) reported turnover of 13.4 billion euros ($17.38 billion) in the three months to the end of September.

Analyst forecasts had been for the maker of brands such as Dove and Knorr to post underlying sales growth of 5 percent, according to a company-supplied consensus.

($1 = 0.7711 euros)