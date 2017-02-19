FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UK PM May orders officials to examine Kraft Heinz bid for Unilever: FT
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 19, 2017 / 5:18 PM / 6 months ago

UK PM May orders officials to examine Kraft Heinz bid for Unilever: FT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo for Unilever is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., February 17, 2017.Brendan McDermid

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's (KHC.O) proposed takeover of Unilever Plc (ULVR.L), the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.

Kraft's surprise $143 billion offer, which would be the largest ever acquisition of a UK-based company, was flatly rejected by Unilever on Friday.

The Financial Times said May had ordered officials to see if the proposed deal raised any concerns for the wider British economy and merits government intervention.

May's office declined to comment on the report.

The newspaper said the prime minister's team had held talks with both Unilever and Kraft Heinz to see what the implications of its plans are for jobs, research and development, as well as for Unilver's headquarters and operations in Britain.

Detailed work will be led by Alex Chisholm, a top official in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, who will seek assurances from Kraft Heinz on its strategy, the newspaper reported.

During her leadership campaign last year, May criticized Kraft's 2010 takeover of British chocolate maker Cadbury, following which it reneged on an earlier promise to keep a factory in southwest England open.

May said then that while the government should not automatically stop the sale of British firms to foreign ones, it should be able to step in and defend important sectors.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.