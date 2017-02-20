FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
UK PM May's office was not involved in Kraft withdrawing Unilever offer: spokesman
#Big Story 12
February 20, 2017 / 7:56 PM / 6 months ago

UK PM May's office was not involved in Kraft withdrawing Unilever offer: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- A Heinz Ketchup bottle sits between a box of Kraft macaroni and cheese and a bottle of Kraft Original Barbecue Sauce on a grocery store shelf in New York City, New York, U.S. March 25, 2015.Brendan McDermid/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May's office was not involved in Kraft Heinz's (KHC.O) decision to withdraw its $143 billion bid for Unilever (ULVR.L), her spokesman said on Monday.

On Sunday, the Financial Times reported that May, who previously criticized Kraft's 2010 acquisition of another British firm, had ordered officials to examine the proposed deal and whether it merited government intervention.

"I think the issue of the withdrawal from the Unilever deal by Kraft is an issue you should put to Kraft. Number 10 wasn't involved in it," the spokesman told reporters.

"The simple fact is that the bid has been withdrawn so I don't have a view on a bid that doesn't exist."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by William James

