The logo of the Unilever group is seen at the Miko factory in Saint-Dizier, France, May 4, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) said on Friday it would buy Living Proof, a premium hair care business, for an undisclosed price, the latest in a string of small deals for the company's personal care business.

Living Proof will be part of the company's prestige portfolio, which includes brands including Dermalogica, Kate Somerville, Murad and REN.