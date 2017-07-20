Unilever reports second-quarter results

FILE PHOTO: Boxes of Miko Carte d'or ice cream, part of the Unilever group, are prepared at the factory in Saint-Dizier, France, May 4, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - Unilever reported slightly weaker than expected quarterly sales on Thursday but reaffirmed its full-year target, as it works to move past the fallout from a rebuffed $143 billion takeover bid earlier this year.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Hellmann's mayonnaise and Dove soap said that underlying sales rose 3 percent in the quarter, excluding currency fluctuations and acquisitions.

Analysts on average were expecting growth of 3.2 percent, according to a consensus supplied by the company.