FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever buys out rights of co-founder's family trusts
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 19, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Unilever buys out rights of co-founder's family trusts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods group Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) said on Monday it had paid 715 million pounds ($1.2 billion) for the rights left in family trusts by co-founder William Hesketh Lever in a move to simplify the Anglo-Dutch group’s share structure.

The rights are convertible in 2038 to 70.9 million shares of Unilever Plc, or about 2.4 percent of the combined total of London-listed Unilever Plc and Amsterdam-listed Unilever NV.

The reduction in share count will boost full-year earnings per share by 2 percent, said the company, whose products range from Dove soap to Lipton tea.

In a statement, Unilever Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Huet said the move was good for shareholders.

“It is another step in the simplification of Unilever’s capital structure, making Unilever easier to understand, and eliminating ahead of time the burden of a significant dilution of shareholders’ interests,” Huet said.

In the 1880s, William Hesketh Lever and his brother founded the English soap company that became Unilever Plc. When he died in 1925, he left a large number of Plc shares in various trusts.

The price Unilever paid the trusts is equivalent to 10.09 pounds per share and represents a discount of 63 percent to the closing share price on May 16, the company said.

Shares of Unilever Plc were up 1.2 percent 27.37 pounds at 1205 GMT in London.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.