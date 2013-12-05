Unilever aims to reduce product assortment by 30 percent: CFO

Unilever CFO Jean Marc Huet speaks during the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer products giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) is aiming to reduce the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by the end of 2014 as it makes its business more efficient, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap also plans to continue pruning underperforming brands from its portfolio, Jean-Marc Huet said during a presentation that was broadcast over the internet. here