FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unilever aims to reduce product assortment by 30 percent: CFO
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2013 / 1:48 PM / 4 years ago

Unilever aims to reduce product assortment by 30 percent: CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Unilever CFO Jean Marc Huet speaks during the Reuters Global Consumer and Retail Summit in London September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Benjamin Beavan

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer products giant Unilever Plc (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) is aiming to reduce the number of individual products it sells by 30 percent by the end of 2014 as it makes its business more efficient, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Lipton tea and Dove soap also plans to continue pruning underperforming brands from its portfolio, Jean-Marc Huet said during a presentation that was broadcast over the internet. here

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.