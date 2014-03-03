FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever seeking bidders for Ragu - report
March 3, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Unilever seeking bidders for Ragu - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Consumer goods company Unilever (ULVR.L) is seeking bidders for its Ragu pasta sauce business, Bloomberg said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Unilever, which recently sold its Wish-Bone salad dressings, Skippy peanut butter and Peperami meat snacks, has commissioned Morgan Stanley to sell Ragu, which could fetch as much as $2 billion, according to the Bloomberg report.

No one at Unilever or Morgan Stanley was immediately available to comment.

The company, which also makes Dove soap, Lipton tea and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, has said it is in the process of selling underperforming assets.

Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
