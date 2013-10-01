FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever slides on emerging market slowdown
October 1, 2013 / 7:15 AM / 4 years ago

Unilever slides on emerging market slowdown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in consumer goods company Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) opened down 4 percent on Tuesday after the group warned that a slowdown in its emerging markets had accelerated in the third quarter.

The group said in a statement after the market close on Monday that it now expected underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in the period.

“In the light of the sharp slowdown in top line, we expect consensus to be cautious on margin expansion,” analysts at JP Morgan said in a note to clients. “We continue to believe that Unilever’s premium rating is unjustifiable in the wake of subpar top-line growth and lower visibility.”

Shares in Unilever were down 4 percent in early trading at 2340 pence.

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young

