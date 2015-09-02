FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilife says exploring sale after getting 'expression of interest'
September 2, 2015 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

Unilife says exploring sale after getting 'expression of interest'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unilife Corp UNIS.O, which makes injections and insulin patch pumps, said on Wednesday it had hired Morgan Stanley to help it review strategic alternatives, including a sale, after getting interest from a possible buyer.

The company received a “third-party initiated expressions of interest”, it said in a statement, without giving further details.

Unilife also said it is evaluating the possibility of a strategic partnership and licensing some of its technology.

Trading in the company’s stock was halted before U.S. markets opened.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
