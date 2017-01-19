FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Union Pacific profit beats estimates, 'optimistic' about 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 19, 2017 / 1:56 PM / 7 months ago

Union Pacific profit beats estimates, 'optimistic' about 2017

Nick Carey

3 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit and said 2017 looked like a better year for the railroad's business following two tough years of slumping coal freight volumes, sending its stock up nearly 5 percent.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad said it expects "low single digit" growth in freight volumes in 2017 and productivity gains of between $350 million and $400 million.

"Looking to 2017, we are fairly optimistic about some of the macro-economic indicators that drive our core business," Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in a statement.

"Higher energy prices, favorable agricultural markets and improving business and consumer confidence all support a return to positive volume growth this year."

Related Coverage

Union Pacific reported a higher fourth-quarter profit as improved efficiency offset a slight drop in revenue.

Like other major U.S. railroads, Union Pacific has battled a precipitous decline in coal freight volumes since early 2015 as utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas and coal exports were hurt by a strong U.S. dollar.

In the fourth quarter, the railroad's coal volumes still declined 6 percent, but that was moderate compared with a full-year 2016 plunge of 25 percent.

During a conference call with analysts, executives said they expected coal volumes to stabilize in 2017.

Overall, freight volumes were down 3 percent in the quarter, an improvement over the 7 percent decline the railroad reported for the full year.

Union Pacific said it plans capital expenditure of around $3.1 billion, down from $3.5 billion in 2016.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.14 billion, or $1.39 per share, compared with $1.12 billion, or $1.31 a share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.33.

The railroad reported an improved operating ratio - or operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, a key metric of railroad profitability - of 62 percent, 120 basis points better than in the fourth quarter of 2015.

In early trading, Union Pacific shares were up 4.9 percent at $108.68.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.