Union Pacific profit up on freight increase, beats expectations

DETROIT (Reuters) - The No. 1 U.S. railroad Union Pacific Corp (UNP.N) reported a better-than-expected quarterly net profit on Thursday, driven by an 11 percent increase in freight revenue, and said it expected business volumes would pick up in the second half of the year.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's second-quarter freight revenue included a 25 percent jump in coal. Major U.S. railroads have seen a resurgence in coal volumes this year, following two years of precipitous declines as many utilities switched to burning cheaper natural gas and as unseasonable weather resulted in large stockpiles of unburned coal.

With the exception of automotive and chemical shipments, which were down 1 percent and 2 percent respectively, Union Pacific saw freight volumes rise across the board.

Industrial products were up 15 percent and intermodal shipments of consumer goods were 2 percent higher than in the same quarter in 2016.

Union Pacific said higher fuel surcharges and rate increases for the freight it hauls helped boost revenue in the quarter.

The railroad said it expects full-year 2017 freight volumes to grow in the "low single digits," but that freight would be "closer to flat" in the third quarter.

"Absolute business volumes should be stronger in the second half than the first half," Chief Executive Lance Fritz said in a statement, adding that Union Pacific's long-term drive to cut costs would continue.

"We are confident these efforts will generate top-line growth margin improvement and greater returns for our shareholders."

The company said it expects to cut costs by between $350 million to $400 million this year. So far this year, Union Pacific has cut costs by $200 million.

The railroad's operating ratio - or operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, a key metric for Wall Street analysts and investors - improved to a record of 61.8 percent, from 65.2 percent in the same quarter in 2016. Union Pacific's long-term goal is for an operating ratio of 55 percent.

The company posted second-quarter net income of $1.2 billion, or $1.45 per share, up 20 percent from $1 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share of $1.39.

Union Pacific's revenue in the quarter rose around 10 percent to $5.3 billion from $4.8 billion. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.2 billion.