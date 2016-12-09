FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China UnionPay says no change to overseas withdrawal limits
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 9, 2016 / 3:08 AM / 8 months ago

China UnionPay says no change to overseas withdrawal limits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos of China UnionPay are seen on bank cards in this photo illustration taken in Beijing December 5, 2013. PBarry Huang/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China UnionPay has not changed its policy on overseas withdrawal limits, the country's top bank card provider's international arm said on Friday, after reports that it was planning to restrict the amount cardholders could withdraw in Macau.

Casino stocks had tumbled after a report late on Thursday that UnionPay cash withdrawal limits would be slashed in Macau, the world's biggest gambling hub, as part of a Beijing-led crackdown on illicit outflows.

UnionPay International said in the statement emailed to Reuters that the daily limit for withdrawals using mainland-issued cards overseas would remain at 10,000 yuan ($1,449.42), with an annual limit still of 100,000 yuan.

($1 = 6.8993 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by John Ruwitch

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.