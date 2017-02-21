Uniper to cut 100 million euros of staff costs: unions

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) - Energy group Uniper plans to cut personnel costs by about 100 million euros ($105 million) as part of its efficiency program, possibly by curbing performance-based compensation and bonus payments, according to German trade unions IG BCE and Verdi.

Uniper, the power plant and trading unit spun off from German utility E.ON last year, unveiled in November plans to lower costs by 400 million euros by closing plants, cutting jobs, and trimming spending on procurement and IT.

The company, which employs about 13,000 people and made a net loss of 4.2 billion euros in the first nine months of 2016, has not provided further details about where it plans to cut costs.

Holger Nieden, who is heading wage talks at trade union IG BCE, said Uniper's management also signaled a readiness to renegotiate a fresh wage agreement ahead of time to save costs. The current agreement runs until January 2018.

Uniper, in which E.ON retains a 46.65 percent stake, declined to comment on concrete figures, saying only that personnel costs were necessary to stay competitive and ensure the company's survival.

The company, which has promised shareholders a dividend of 0.55 euros per share for 2016, will publish annual results on March 9.