PRAGUE Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol said on Thursday its acquisition of Spolana chemicals company would support achieving its strategic aims and add shareholder value.

The company, 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, has come under fire from its biggest minority shareholder, 20 percent stakeholder Paulinino Limited, which said on Wednesday it would defend itself by legal means because of the acquisition.

Unipetrol bought Czech-based Spolana last year from PKN Orlen, prompting Unipetrol shareholder complaints that the company could become saddled by the cost of needed investments.

"We are convinced that the acquisition... supports realization of the Unipetrol group strategy and contributes to building value for shareholders," Unipetrol said in a statement to Reuters.

"The decision on taking over Spolana was made after analyses and the process of the valuation and transaction was carried out according to the highest market standards. This has been confirmed by reputable external advisors."

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)