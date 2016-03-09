FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Uni-Pixel pays U.S. SEC $750,000 to settle fraud charges
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 9, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Uni-Pixel pays U.S. SEC $750,000 to settle fraud charges

Suzanne Barlyn

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Technology company Uni-Pixel Inc will pay $750,000 to settle accounting fraud charges stemming from a scheme to mislead investors about its production and sales agreements for a key product, U.S. securities regulators said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also charged two former Uni-Pixel executives with fraud stemming from a scheme between 2012 and 2014 to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the agency said in a civil complaint filed in a Houston federal court.

Former Uni-Pixel Chief Executive Reed Killion and former Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Tomz made “materially misleading” statements and omissions about the Santa Clara, California-based company’s touch screen manufacturing technologies, the SEC said.

Uni-Pixel did not admit or deny the charges, the SEC said.

Neither Uni-Pixel nor a lawyer for Killion and Tomz could not be immediately reached for comment.

The misrepresentations included telling investors that it had shipped a touchscreen sensor when it had not, the SEC said. Uni-Pixel’s stock price to more than doubled as a result, the regulator said, allowing Killion and Tomz to sell their Uni-Pixel shares and make more than $2 million in profits.

Uni-Pixel promoted sales of the touchscreen sensor, saying it was being produced in high volumes when only a few samples had been completed, the SEC said.

Killion and Tomz knew Uni-Pixel’s statements were false and that the company was still not capable of mass producing the sensors, the SEC said.

The SEC also entered into an agreement with former Uni-Pixel Chairman Bernard Marren, in which the agency could elect to drop possible charges against him provided that he cooperate with its investigation. Marren also agreed to a five-year prohibition from serving as an officer and director, it added.

A lawyer for Marren did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.