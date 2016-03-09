Uni-Pixel pays U.S. SEC $750,000 to settle fraud charges

(Reuters) - Technology company Uni-Pixel Inc will pay $750,000 to settle accounting fraud charges stemming from a scheme to mislead investors about its production and sales agreements for a key product, U.S. securities regulators said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also charged two former Uni-Pixel executives with fraud stemming from a scheme between 2012 and 2014 to mislead investors about its manufacturing and business prospects, the agency said in a civil complaint filed in a Houston federal court.

Former Uni-Pixel Chief Executive Reed Killion and former Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey Tomz made “materially misleading” statements and omissions about the Santa Clara, California-based company’s touch screen manufacturing technologies, the SEC said.

Uni-Pixel did not admit or deny the charges, the SEC said.

Neither Uni-Pixel nor a lawyer for Killion and Tomz could not be immediately reached for comment.

The misrepresentations included telling investors that it had shipped a touchscreen sensor when it had not, the SEC said. Uni-Pixel’s stock price to more than doubled as a result, the regulator said, allowing Killion and Tomz to sell their Uni-Pixel shares and make more than $2 million in profits.

Uni-Pixel promoted sales of the touchscreen sensor, saying it was being produced in high volumes when only a few samples had been completed, the SEC said.

Killion and Tomz knew Uni-Pixel’s statements were false and that the company was still not capable of mass producing the sensors, the SEC said.

The SEC also entered into an agreement with former Uni-Pixel Chairman Bernard Marren, in which the agency could elect to drop possible charges against him provided that he cooperate with its investigation. Marren also agreed to a five-year prohibition from serving as an officer and director, it added.

A lawyer for Marren did not immediately return a call requesting comment.