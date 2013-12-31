FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UniPixel shares fall after CEO resigns
#Global Markets
December 31, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

UniPixel shares fall after CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Touch sensor film maker UniPixel Inc’s UNXL.O shares fell as much as 18 percent after the company said Chief Executive Reed Killon has resigned on Monday.

The company said Chairman Bernard Marren and director Carl Yankowski will serve as interim co-CEOs.

In November, UniPixel said it was being investigated by the Securities and Exchanges Commission concerning agreements related to its InTouch sensors.

UniPixel shares were trading at $9.67 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
