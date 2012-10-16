Unipol must complete merger asset sales by end 2013

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) said on Tuesday it would have to complete the sale of assets put on the market to obtain antitrust clearance for its planned merger with peer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI by the end of next year.

“By the end of 2013,” Unipol Chief Executive Carlo Cimbri said on the sidelines of a conference when asked about a deadline for the asset disposals.

Unipol agreed back in January to rescue the troubled Fondiaria-SAI in a complex deal that will create the country’s No. 2 insurer behind Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI).

As a condition for its blessing, Italy’s competition regulator called on the new insurance group to shed assets worth around 1.7 billion euros ($2.21 billion).

Unipol said last week it had lodged an appeal against the regulator’s conditions.

“The antitrust regulator has spoken of 1.7 billion euros, we have spoken of a different number,” Cimbri said.

Fondiaria is Italy’s leading motor insurer, and combining it with Unipol would create a company with around 37 percent of this segment and 32 percent of the non-life insurance market.

On June 20 the antitrust regulator called on Unipol to dispose of assets in order not to exceed a 30 percent threshold in the various domestic insurance segments.

A press report in September said French group AXA SA (AXAF.PA), German insurer Allianz SE (ALVG.DE) and Switzerland’s Zurich Insurance Group ZURN.VX were among those interested in the assets.

“I reiterate the position that we would like to grow in Italy, it is an important market,” the CEO of Gruppo AXA MPS, Frederic de Courtois, said on the sidelines of the conference.

George Sartorel, CEO of Allianz in Italy, declined to comment.

“The asset sales will create a major disruption, the market will change with the transaction. That (market disruption) is something we will have to look at,” said Patrick Dixneuf, Aviva’s chief executive in Italy.

A spokeswoman for Aviva later said the group was not interested in the assets.

The merger of Unipol and the faltering Fondiaria group, brokered by Fondiaria’s main creditor, Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), is expected to be operative on January 1.

Bologna-based Unipol, controlled by a group of cooperatives, will own around 67 percent of the new company.

Cimbri, who said he expected a business plan to be ready by the end of the year, confirmed the new insurance group will pay out 60-80 percent of its profit in dividends.

($1 = 0.7679 euros)