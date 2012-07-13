Italy's Unipol and Fondiaria ready for cap increase

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurers Unipol (UNPI.MI) and Fondiaria FOSA.MI said on Friday 11 banks had agreed to underwrite their twin 1.1 billion euro capital increases starting July 16, one of the last steps necessary for their planned merger.

Among the underwriting conditions are that the joint global coordinators can exit the consortium if Italy’s sovereign rating is downgraded by at least two notches. Such a downgrade took place earlier on Friday, when Moody’s cut Italy’s rating two notches to just above junk status.

The banks were aware of the Moody’s downgrade when the agreement was finalized on Friday morning and they agreed in any case, said a person familiar with the matter.

Italy’s second-largest insurer Fondiaria, which has been reporting losses since 2009, needs fresh capital to avoid being possibly placed under court-appointed administration.

Market regulator Consob took the unusual step of issuing a statement to point out the highly dilutive nature of the two capital increases which created strong risks of price anomalies during the offering and reminded investors to respect a ban on short selling.

Unipol agreed in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria in a complex deal that envisages a four-way merger and three capital increases. The deal will create Italy’s second-largest insurer behind domestic giant Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) by recapitalizing and merging two weak players.

Unipol posted a first-half net profit of 30 million euros, beating forecasts. But it is exposed for around 3.5 billion euros to a range of structured products, which the company’s CEO Carlo Cimbri said could generate a potential loss of 620 million euros, Reuters reported June 7.

The banks acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the two groups’ capital increases in July are Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Nomura (8604.T), UBS AG UBSN.VX and UniCredit (CRDI.MI); while co-lead managers are Banca Akros PMII.MI, Banca Aletti BAPO.MI, Banca Carige (CRGI.MI) e Centrobanca.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) was not among the banks that formed the consortium, despite the fact it had initially been interested.

Fondiaria and Unipol said on Thursday that they received approval from stock market regulator Consob to hold capital increases worth a total 2.2 billion euros to fund their planned merger.

Shares in Fondiaria ended down on Friday 18.5 percent and Unipol fell 7.8 percent. The European insurance index .SXIP was up 1.2 percent.