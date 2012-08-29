FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unipol could buy some unsold FondiariaSAI shares
August 29, 2012

Unipol could buy some unsold FondiariaSAI shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer Unipol (UNPI.MI) said on Wednesday it was interested in buying share rights of peer Fondiaria-SAI FOSA.MI that went unsold in a recent cash call for up to 4.9 percent of Fondiaria’s capital.

About 665 million euros, roughly a third of twin capital increases worth 2.2 billion euros launched by Unipol and Fondiaria as part of their merger plan, went unsold.

The two insurers will auction rump share rights next week. Any unsold rights will be bought by the underwriters, led by Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) and UniCredit (CRDI.MI).

Reporting By Lisa Jucca

