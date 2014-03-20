UnipolSai 2013 net profit at 694 million euros on proforma basis

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian insurer UnipolSai (US.MI) said on Thursday its net profit in 2013 on a proforma basis, to take account of a merger with a peer, was 694 million euros ($956.57 million).

Italy’s No. 2 insurer, created from the merger of Unipol and the Fondiaria SAI group, said it would pay a dividend on 2013 results of 0.19559 euros per ordinary share.

The Bologna-based insurer said its Solvency I ratio was 1.5 times regulatory requirements.

It said it expected to post a positive operating result in 2014.

($1 = 0.7255 Euros)