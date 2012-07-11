FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Unit Corp to buy assets from Noble Energy for $617.1 million
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 11, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

Unit Corp to buy assets from Noble Energy for $617.1 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Unit Corporation (UNT.N) said it will buy some oil and natural gas assets from Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) for $617.1 million in cash to expand its presence in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle basins.

The deal includes about 84,000 net acres of assets in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations in western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle.

(This story corrects paragraph two to say assets are located in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations)

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.