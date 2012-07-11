Unit Corp to buy assets from Noble Energy for $617.1 million

(Reuters) - Unit Corporation (UNT.N) said it will buy some oil and natural gas assets from Noble Energy Inc (NBL.N) for $617.1 million in cash to expand its presence in Western Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle basins.

The deal includes about 84,000 net acres of assets in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations in western Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle.

(This story corrects paragraph two to say assets are located in the Granite Wash, Cleveland and Marmaton formations)