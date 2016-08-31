FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

United Airlines flight diverts to Ireland after 16 hurt in turbulence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.

Ambulances were at the scene when the Boeing aircraft that was en route from Houston to London Heathrow landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT). Ten of the passengers and the two crew members were taken to a local hospital, a United Airlines spokesman said.

The casualties, three of whom were children, had soft tissue injuries, minor head injuries and lacerations, University Hospital Limerick said in a statement. All but one person had been discharged by 0930 GMT (04:30 a.m. EDT).

The 207 passengers on the flight would continue their journey to London later on Wednesday on an alternative aircraft, United Airlines said.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Richard Balmforth

