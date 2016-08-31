United Airlines flight diverts to Ireland after 16 hurt in turbulence

Bomb blast in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley kills one, wounds four: security source
BEIRUT A bomb blast on a road in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley on Wednesday killed at least one person and wounded four other people, a security source said.
DUBLIN Fourteen passengers and two crew members were injured on Wednesday when a United Airlines flight ran into severe turbulence and had to divert to Ireland's Shannon Airport, the airport said.
Ambulances were at the scene when the Boeing aircraft that was en route from Houston to London Heathrow landed at 0455 GMT (12:55 a.m. EDT). Ten of the passengers and the two crew members were taken to a local hospital, a United Airlines spokesman said.
The casualties, three of whom were children, had soft tissue injuries, minor head injuries and lacerations, University Hospital Limerick said in a statement. All but one person had been discharged by 0930 GMT (04:30 a.m. EDT).
The 207 passengers on the flight would continue their journey to London later on Wednesday on an alternative aircraft, United Airlines said.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
BEIRUT The U.S. air strike believed to have killed Abu Mohammad al-Adnani has deprived Islamic State of the architect of its attacks on the West, as it faces the loss of swathes of its heartlands.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May told her top ministers on Wednesday they must deliver Brexit, and not entertain any idea of staying in the EU by the "back door".