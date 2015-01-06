FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 6, 2015 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

United Capital hires a team of advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Capital Financial Advisers LLC, a unit of wealth management firm United Capital Financial Partners Inc, hired a team of two advisers with about $185 million in client assets.

Charles Haynor, president of California-based firm Rayner & Haynor Investment Counselors, will become a managing director at United Capital.

The firm’s portfolio manager Hugh Ogilvie will join United Capital in a similar role to the one he held at Rayner & Haynor.

Rayner & Haynor was founded in 1977 by Arno Rayner. Haynor, who joined the firm in 1990, had been its president since 1999, United Capital said.

Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
