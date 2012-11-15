FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United says computer issue affecting some flights
November 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

United says computer issue affecting some flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Computer problems are affecting some United Continental Holdings flights, the airline said in a posting to its official Twitter feed on Thursday.

“We’re working to resolve it,” United said on its official @united feed. Company representatives were not immediately available to comment on the extent of the problems.

There was no information on the matter posted on the web page where United updates its operational status.

Live flight status information for Denver International Airport showed delays for nearly 30 of United’s scheduled morning departures. Houston’s Intercontinental Airport also showed some delays, though not as many.

Both airports are hubs for the airline.

Shares in the company fell 1.2 percent to $19.74 in morning trading.

Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; editing by John Wallace

