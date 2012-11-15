United says computer issue affecting some flights

(Reuters) - Computer problems are affecting some United Continental Holdings flights, the airline said in a posting to its official Twitter feed on Thursday.

“We’re working to resolve it,” United said on its official @united feed. Company representatives were not immediately available to comment on the extent of the problems.

There was no information on the matter posted on the web page where United updates its operational status.

Live flight status information for Denver International Airport showed delays for nearly 30 of United’s scheduled morning departures. Houston’s Intercontinental Airport also showed some delays, though not as many.

Both airports are hubs for the airline.

Shares in the company fell 1.2 percent to $19.74 in morning trading.