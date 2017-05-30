FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. proposes fining United $435,000 over 2014 flights
May 30, 2017 / 8:16 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. proposes fining United $435,000 over 2014 flights

A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, February 7, 2015.Louis Nastro

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday proposed fining United Airlines (UAL.N) $435,000 for operating 23 flights in 2014 with a Boeing 787 that the government alleged was not in airworthy condition.

The FAA alleged that in June 2014, United mechanics replaced a fuel pump pressure switch on the Boeing Co (BA.N) aircraft but failed to perform a required inspection before returning the aircraft to service. A United spokesman said, "The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We immediately took action after identifying the issue and are working closely with the FAA in their review."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

