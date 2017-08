The Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Orion spacecraft lifts off from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida December 5, 2014.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - United Launch Services, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) and Boeing Co (BA.N), has been awarded an $861 million modification to a previously awarded contract for Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle launch capability for the Delta IV and Atlas V rockets, the Pentagon said on Friday.