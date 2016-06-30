UPS reaches tentative five-year deal with pilots union

ATLANTA (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) has reached a tentative five-year agreement with its pilots' union after nearly five years of talks, the world's largest package delivery company said on Thursday.
If ratified by a majority of UPS' 2,600 pilots, the new contract will take effect as of Sept. 1 this year. UPS said it would not release specific details of the contract until after the Independent Pilots Association presents the tentative agreement to all UPS pilots.
Reporting By Nick Carey