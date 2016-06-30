FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UPS reaches tentative five-year deal with pilots union
June 30, 2016 / 5:01 PM / a year ago

UPS reaches tentative five-year deal with pilots union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Parcel Service air craft are being loaded with air containers full of packages bound for their final destination at the UPS Worldport All Points International Hub in Louisville, Kentucky December 3, 2015.

ATLANTA (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N) has reached a tentative five-year agreement with its pilots' union after nearly five years of talks, the world's largest package delivery company said on Thursday.

If ratified by a majority of UPS' 2,600 pilots, the new contract will take effect as of Sept. 1 this year. UPS said it would not release specific details of the contract until after the Independent Pilots Association presents the tentative agreement to all UPS pilots.

Reporting By Nick Carey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
