6 months ago
UPS launching Saturday ground operations in U.S.: CEO
February 21, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 6 months ago

UPS launching Saturday ground operations in U.S.: CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc is launching Saturday ground operations in the United States, chief executive David Abney said at an investor event on Tuesday.

The company expects to reach more than 50 percent of the U.S. population in 2017 with the service, adding more in 2018, said Myron Gray, president of U.S. operations.

The Saturday service, in turn, will give the company "the fastest and widest delivery service on Monday," as well, Gray said.

The company has been facing lower margins from its rising e-commerce business.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Frances Kerry

