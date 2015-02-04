United Tech may see $75 million cost benefit from lower commod prices - CFO

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp could see savings of as much as $75 million this year from lower prices for oil and other commodities, although it may have to cede some of those benefits to customers, its finance chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an investor conference, United Tech Chief Financial Officer Akhil Johri said the benefit, which could equate to about 5 cents to 6 cents per share, was not included in the U.S. conglomerate’s outlook for 2015. United Tech last month forecast 2015 earnings in a range of $6.85 to $7.05 per share.

“If you take the impact of oil and other commodities that we are seeing, we certainly feel there is probably a $50 to $75 million opportunity for 2015,” Johri said at the Cowen & Co Aerospace/Defense Conference in New York, which was broadcast over the Internet.

Cheaper fuel could help the company save on gas for its more than 35,000 vehicles used to service Otis elevators, Carrier climate control systems and the company’s other building systems, or on fuel for testing its Pratt & Whitney jet engines, Johri said.

The drop in copper prices also could help the company as well, Johri said. Copper is used in manufacturing Carrier’s climate control systems.

“It is good news from a cost point of view, clearly,” he said.

However, Johri said, customers are also aware of these lower commodity prices.

“What we drive out of our supply chain, they’re looking for us to pass a little bit of that to them,” the CFO said. “That tradeoff between how much can we keep to ourselves versus how much do we have to pass to the customers is what will ultimately determine what flows to the earnings.”

Foreign currency fluctuations also remain a wild card, Johri said. The strengthening dollar has plagued recent earnings of multinational U.S. companies, whose overseas sales are reduced when they are translated back into the greenback.

United Tech last month cut its 2015 earnings forecast, which it had first given only in December, primarily because of the dollar’s recent move.

“If you look at risks and opportunities, I think clearly the thing which is most uncertain right now is, I would say, the foreign currency environment,” Johri said.