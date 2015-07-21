FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Tech CEO says ready to 'turn up the heat' on acquisitions
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Future of Money
China bitcoin exchanges await clarification on closure reports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 21, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

United Tech CEO says ready to 'turn up the heat' on acquisitions

Lewis Krauskopf

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is ready to “turn up the heat on M&A” now that the U.S. conglomerate has agreed to sell its Sikorsky helicopter business, Chief Executive Greg Hayes said in an interview on Tuesday.

United Tech agreed on Monday to sell Sikorsky to Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) for $9 billion after a review that began in March. Having settled Sikorsky, which had been a significant focus since March, ”now it is time to go off and look at M&A,” Hayes said in an interview after the company reported second quarter results.

“The key for us now in the next six to 12 months is turn up the heat on M&A,” Hayes said. “We are looking at everything from $500 million to $5 billion right now. And there’s targets out there.”

Hayes said UTC has divested $15 billion worth of businesses in the past five years, including Sikorsky.

“We’re done shrinking UTC with the completion of this divestiture,” Hayes said.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.