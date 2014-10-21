United Technologies posts broad revenue, order growth

(Reuters) - United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) on Tuesday posted increases in revenue and orders across its aerospace and commercial building segments, helping dispel some concerns about a shaky global economy pressuring its performance.

However, the diversified U.S. manufacturer suggested that profit next year could increase at a lower rate than analysts had expected.

The maker of Pratt & Whitney jet engines and Otis elevators said third-quarter revenue rose 4.6 percent, while orders increased across its main business segments.

“Clearly, the world is not ending,” United Tech Chief Financial Officer Greg Hayes said in an interview. “What we really saw was organic growth across all of the businesses in all of our regions.”

Like those of rivals, United Tech shares have underperformed the broader market due to concerns about the global economy. The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI component's stock was up 1.9 percent at $103.37 in midday trading after rising as much as 2.5 percent.

The stock may have given back some of its gains after Hayes told analysts on a conference call that the company expected earnings next year to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage rate.

Analysts on average have been expecting an increase of 8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“They seem to be comfortable setting a low bar and trying to beat it,” said S&P Capital IQ analyst Jim Corridore.

United Technologies “is in the sweet spot right now,” Corridore said, due to a boom in commercial aerospace building and strong commercial construction trends, particularly in the United States.

The company has been looking for large acquisitions but has not found a major deal it wants.

”We want to look for acquisitions in the core that can actually move the needle,” Hayes said, “and there just aren’t that many properties out there, and the properties we do like are relatively expensive.”

Instead, the company on Tuesday increased the amount of stock it expects to buy back this year, to $1.5 billion worth from $1.35 billion. The shares are “relatively attractive vis-a-vis some of the acquisitions out there,” Hayes said.

United Tech said third-quarter net income rose 29.5 percent to $1.85 billion, or $2.04 per share, helped by a tax settlement.

The company said earnings were $1.82 per share, excluding favorable items and restructuring costs. Analysts on average were looking for $1.81, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue of $16.17 billion was in line with analysts’ estimates.

The company backed its full-year earnings and revenue forecasts.

Shares of United Tech through Monday had declined about 11 percent this year, after a big run in 2013.