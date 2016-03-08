FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Airlines to buy 25 single-aisle Boeing aircraft
March 8, 2016 / 1:34 PM / a year ago

United Airlines to buy 25 single-aisle Boeing aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A United Airlines worker checks computers in their counters at the Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.N) said it would buy 25 single-aisle aircraft from Boeing Co (BA.N) in addition to the 40 it had ordered earlier.

Reuters reported in February that United Airlines had placed a new order for the 126-seat Boeing 737-700 aircraft, which would be worth just over $2 billion at list prices.

United Airlines, a unit of United Continental Holdings Inc, did not disclose the financial details of the new order on Tuesday, but said it would start taking delivery from 2017-end.

The company will also convert a previous order for 27 Boeing 787 aircraft into an order for four 777-300ERs and five 787-9s.

The delivery of the earlier order was expected from 2020 and the new order will be delivered from 2017 onwards.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
