United Continental sees third quarter passenger revenue fall 1-2 percent
September 27, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

United Continental sees third quarter passenger revenue fall 1-2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N), parent of United Airlines, expects its third-quarter passenger revenue to fall between 1 percent and 2 percent.

The forecast comes just weeks after the company cut its capacity outlook for the rest of the year, citing a slowing U.S. economy and rising fuel costs.

The world’s largest airline, formed after United Airlines and Continental Airlines merged, said it estimates total consolidated capacity to fall 1.4 percent for the third quarter.

Capacity on domestic routes is likely to fall 1.7 percent, while international capacity is expected to fall 1.0 percent, it said in a regulatory filing.

Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
