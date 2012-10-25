FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Continental posts lower quarterly profit
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 25, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

United Continental posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) reported a sharply lower quarterly profit on Thursday as revenue fell and operating expenses rose.

The world’s biggest carrier, formed when United bought Continental Airlines in 2010, had net income of $6 million, or 2 cents a diluted share, in the third quarter, compared with $653 million, or $1.69 a share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter included special items, including a charge of $454 million tied to an agreement in principle on a new labor agreement with the carrier’s pilots union, and $60 million in merger integration costs. Excluding items, profit was $520 million, or $1.35 a share.

Revenue fell 2.6 percent to $9.91 billion. Operating costs rose 5 percent, with fuel expenses up 1 percent.

Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.