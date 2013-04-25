FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Continental posts loss smaller than estimates
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 25, 2013 / 12:16 PM / in 4 years

United Continental posts loss smaller than estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) posted a smaller than expected quarterly loss on Thursday, as the world’s largest carrier was helped somewhat by lower fuel prices and higher passenger revenue.

The airline has been working to woo back customers who turned to rivals after technology glitches hurt customer service, while handling problems like the grounding of Boeing’s (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner.

A recent study by Airline Quality Rating (AQR), which ranks airlines based on U.S. Department of Transportation figures, said United did the worst job of flying customers in 2012, with the highest complaint rates.

For the first quarter the airline company lost $417 million, or $1.26 per share. Revenue rose 1.4 percent to $8.7 billion. After adjusting for merger-related and other charges, the airline lost 98 cents for each share. Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of $1.10 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Last year, the company lost $448 million or $1.36 per share, on revenue of $8.6 billion.

Expenses from aircraft fuel fell 5.5 percent during the quarter, the company said.

Shares of the company closed at $31.34 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.