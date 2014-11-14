UnitedHealth says competitively priced in key Obamacare markets

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, said on Friday that it hit the right competitive price in many of the 23 states where it will offer Obamacare plans for the first time this year including two of the biggest markets: Florida and Texas.

“We think based on what we’ve seen so far we are actually going to be very competitive in key states,” UnitedHealth Senior Vice President Jeff Lucht said on Friday in an interview.

While the Obamacare plans are a very small component of UnitedHealth, which is estimated to have revenues of $130 billion this year, Wall Street analysts are watching to see who succeeds in the sector which is expected to be a high volume business with 3 to 5 percent profit margins.

The government’s Healthcare.gov website and other state-run health exchanges opened this week to allow consumers to get an early peak at individual plans that go on sale Nov. 15 when the open enrollment period opens. UnitedHealth, which dominates the employer-based insurance market, sold these individual plans in only 4 states for 2014.

Some other states where Lucht says that the company has among the lowest prices are Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Missouri. UnitedHealth is also selling individual insurance outside of the exchanges in all 23 markets.

In 2014 just over 7 million people signed up for individual plans on the Obamacare exchanges, which were created under President Barack Obama’s national healthcare reform and provide income-based subsidies. WellPoint Inc, Humana Incand Aetna Inc were among the largest players and competed with dozens of non-profit cooperatives, new health plans run by hospital groups and start-up insurers. In 2015, the number of insurers selling these plans will increase by 25 percent, the government has said.

Some insurers have said they expect growth of anywhere from 20 percent to double their current enrollment or more.

For 2015, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 13 million people will sign up. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, however, has forecast enrollment at a total of 9.1 million.

It is not known how many of the 7 million people with 2014 plans will shop for new plans for 2015. A Gallup poll released on Friday said that 68 percent of the people who bought a policy on the government exchange planned to renew their current policy.