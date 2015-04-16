Low medical use helps insurer UnitedHealth beat expectations

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, said there had been no “underlying acceleration” in medical usage in the first quarter, allaying investor fears of a rise in costs.

The company, which reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year forecast on Thursday, had priced its 2015 health insurance plans to account for increased use of medical services.

UnitedHealth's shares rose 3.5 percent to $121.44, making it the biggest percentage gainer on Dow Jones Industrial Average Index .DJI, while it's strong performance sent shares of rivals Aetna Inc's (AET.N), Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) and Cigna Corp (CI.N) up between 1 and 3 percent.

The company, which said it was “pleased” with its medical cost performance, added that it now expected full-year medical costs to trend towards the lower end of its forecast of a 6 percent rise, plus or minus 50 basis points.

It looks like use of medical services and products did not increase as much as some were expecting, Morningstar analyst Vishnu Lekraj said.

UnitedHealth’s medical cost ratio, a keenly watched metric comparing how much an insurer spends on medical claims with the premiums it brings in, fell 140 basis points to 81.1 percent in the quarter.

The insurer’s results came a day after HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest U.S. hospital operator, reported better-than-expected preliminary quarterly profit and revenue, citing a rise in admissions.

UnitedHealth’s results had quelled fears of a rising cost trend after HCA’s announcement, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte wrote in a note.

The insurer’s results were boosted by a rise in enrolments and a strong performance at its Optum Health Services business.

UnitedHealth’s increased participation in the second open enrollment period on healthcare exchanges from November to February was a major driver of membership increases.

The company’s individual and employer plans served 680,000 more people in the first quarter and 320,000 more people year-over-year under the public healthcare exchanges, UnitedHealth said.

Revenue from the Optum business, which includes a managed care, software and consulting, and pharmacy benefit management, rose 15 percent to $12.82 billion.

The company raised its full-year profit forecast to $6.15-$6.30 per share and said it now expects revenue of about $143 billion in 2015.

UnitedHealth shares had risen 48 percent in the past 12 months to Wednesday's close, outperforming a 10 percent rise in Dow Jones Industrial Average Index .DJI.