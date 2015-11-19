UnitedHealth CEO says may exit Obamacare health plan business

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said on Thursday that it may exit the Obamacare individual health plan business altogether and that it has pulled back its plans for signing up new members in 2016 because it is losing money.

“We cannot sustain these losses. We can’t really subsidize a marketplace that doesn’t appear at the moment to be sustaining itself,” Hemsley said during a conference call with analysts.

The company lowered its earnings outlook earlier on Thursday.