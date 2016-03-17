FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OptumRx signs deal with Walgreens to grow in-store prescriptions
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
March 17, 2016 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

OptumRx signs deal with Walgreens to grow in-store prescriptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit manager of UnitedHealth Group Inc, said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Walgreens Boots Alliance that is the first step in a strategic relationship with the pharmacy chain.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Walgreens, which has 8,200 pharmacies, will fill 90-day prescriptions for OptumRx customers at its mail delivery prices, starting Jan. 1, 2017, OptumRx said. Mail delivery prices are typically lower than what pharmacies charge in stores, sometimes by as much as one-third.

The model puts OptumRx on more equal footing with its two largest competitors, CVS Health - which is made up of pharmacies and a pharmacy benefit manager - and Express Scripts Holding Corp, which has a similar pharmacy program, one Wall Street analyst said.

“We see this deal as adding meaningfully to the value proposition of OptumRx, which now manages over 1 billion prescriptions,” Leerink analyst Ana Gupte said in a research note.

OptumRx Chief Executive Mark Thierer said in an interview that he expects the relationship to extend into using OptumRx data as well as the bigger Optum division’s care delivery assets, urgent care and behavioral health services.

The potential shows that a pharmacy benefit manager does not need to own pharmacies to grow, Thierer said. “You don’t have to have an owned model.”

UnitedHealth shares were off 1.5 percent at $123.02 and Walgreen rose 1 percent to $82.94 in midday New York trading.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Dan Grebler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.