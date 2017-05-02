How one U.S. state is leading the charge to dismantle Obamacare
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
The U.S. Justice Department has accused UnitedHealth Group Inc of obtaining inflated risk adjustment payments based on inaccurate information about the health status of patients enrolled in its largest Medicare Advantage Plan.
The complaint, filed in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, came after the Justice Department in February intervened in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former UnitedHealth executive.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston)
FRANKFORT, Ky./SAN FRANCISCO For nearly three years, Democrats and former President Barack Obama pointed to Kentucky as one of the Affordable Care Act’s biggest success stories.
Debra Bright said she battled for years with mental illness and addiction to pain pills and other drugs that were all too easy to find where she lives in West Virginia, one of the states hardest hit by the country's opiate epidemic.
(Reuters Health) - Light, localized illnesses like a runny nose may not affect distance runners’ performance, but racing within days of an acute, systemic infection raises the odds of never finishing, researchers say.