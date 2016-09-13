FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UnitedHealth unit signs deal to take over most Quest billing
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 13, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

UnitedHealth unit signs deal to take over most Quest billing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc. will fold most of Quest Diagnostics Inc's customer billing into its Optum unit, including taking on 2,400 of the lab company's employees, increasing Optum's business for such services by 20 percent.

Optum, which has similar deals with hospitals such as the Mayo Clinic and Dignity Health, said it was the first such agreement with a laboratory company. Optum's growth has outpaced other business lines at UnitedHealth, including the health insurance business for which it is known.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The 2,400 Quest revenue management employees will become Optum employees. Quest has about 44,000 total employees and expects to see cost savings from the 10-year deal.

Quest shares, which are up 15 percent this year, were off slightly at $82.01. UnitedHealth shares fell $1.63, or 1.2 percent, to $133.90.

Reporting by Caroline Humer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.