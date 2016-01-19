FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth says 2016 is off to a strong start
January 19, 2016 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

UnitedHealth says 2016 is off to a strong start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer and the first to report earnings results for the fourth quarter, said on Tuesday that the year is off to a strong start and is “considerably stronger” than 2015.

UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley also stuck by the company’s November statements that the individual exchange business may be costing it too much money to be sustainable, saying that it will decide by mid-year “to what, if any” extent it would offer 2017 products.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
