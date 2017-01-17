UnitedHealth individual Obamacare plans recede, profit rises

FILE PHOTO - The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company UnitedHealthcare is shown in Cypress, California April 13, 2016.

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N), the largest U.S. health insurer, on Tuesday reported higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by its withdrawal from Obamacare individual plans and a decline in the number of members who have the money-losing coverage.

Last year, UnitedHealth pulled out of the 2017 Obamacare individual exchanges and took charges for the plans. The new insurance, which was set up as part of President Barack Obama's health reform law, had higher cost members than expected last year and many insurers lost money.

The future of these plans and other aspects of the law is in question as the Republican-led U.S. Congress and President-elect Donald Trump move to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

The Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate, plan to replace it with something else, but it is not clear yet what. UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said during a call with investors on Tuesday that he did not know how the changes would unfold.

Related Coverage UnitedHealth CEO sees path to keep insurance for newly covered

But Hemsley said that the company is discussing its positions in Washington health policy circles, and that he believes there is a way to keep insurance for those who gained coverage through individual ACA plans. That includes the possibility of ACA-like state-based exchanges where states choose, Medicaid for eligible and paying customers and high-risk pools for the sickest people.

Shares in UnitedHealth, up 12 percent since Trump's election on Nov. 8, were down 1.4 percent on the day to $159.61 in morning trading. Mizuho analyst Sheryl Skolnick said the decline was typical for UnitedHealth shares when the company did not beat Wall Street expectations by double-digit percentages.

UnitedHealth Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley takes part in a panel discussion titled "Getting From Care to Cure" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California May 1, 2012. Danny Moloshok

"The individual business, the exchange business, is no longer the open sore that it once was for the company," Skolnick said.

The company's medical care ratio, or the percentage of premiums paid out for medical services, improved to 80.8 percent from 82.7 percent a year earlier.

Net earnings rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the quarter, from $1.22 billion, or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.11 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.07, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 9 percent to $47.52 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of $47.26 billion.

UnitedHealth said revenue in its Optum business, which manages drug benefits and offers healthcare data analytics services, rose 1.2 percent to $22.17 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, accounting for nearly half of total revenue.