UnitedHealth says medical use is low and likely to stay that way

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) said on Thursday that patients had used medical services at low rates in the third quarter, easing worries among investors that higher admissions reported by hospitals would cost insurers more than they planned.

UnitedHealth reported a net profit increase that beat Wall Street expectations and described medical use as “restrained.” The portion of premiums that it spent on medical claims fell, including for the division that manages health plans sold on the new Obamacare health exchanges.

The company said it expected medical cost trends to remain at slow growth rates and gave its first take on 2015, backing analysts’ estimates for a profit of about $6.09 per share.

UnitedHealth stock rose 4.6 percent to $85.98, lifting shares in competitors Aetna Inc (AET.N), WellPoint Inc WLP.N, Cigna Corp (CI.N) and Humana Inc (HUM.N) as well.

Both hospitals and insurers are benefiting from increased patient volume, which appears to be related to the Affordable Care Act, Leerink Partners analyst Ana Gupte said. At the same time, UnitedHealth was clear that its costs were not rising.

“Medical costs as a percentage of premiums is the most important metric when investors are looking at core managed care, and they did tremendously well on it,” Gupte said.

The ACA, known as Obamacare, is estimated to have expanded insurance to more than 10 million more people through the creation of health exchanges and the expansion of Medicaid.

The economic downturn and an increase in consumers’ out-of-pocket costs for doctor and hospital visits have driven medical use down in recent years, but investors have been watching to see if that trend turned this year.

UnitedHealth Chief Financial Officer Dan Schumacher eased those worries, saying during a conference call that the company was seeing “very stable utilization patterns” and that medical costs during the third quarter were “a little bit better” than expected.

The percentage of medical claims that UnitedHealth spent on care fell by 90 basis points to 79.7 percent in the third quarter. At its commercial business, which includes health plans in which UnitedHealth manages the risk, its medical care ratio decreased 220 basis points to 79.1 percent.

UnitedHealth is the first of the large insurers to report third-quarter earnings. Its report follows a statement by HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N) on Wednesday in which the hospital operator reported strong volumes. HCA shares rose 2.4 percent to $66.29 in morning trading.

UnitedHealth said revenue increased to $32.8 billion from $30.6 billion a year earlier. Sales in its Optum division, which includes its healthcare technology and pharmacy benefits businesses, rose 21 percent to $12 billion.

For 2014, the company expects net earnings of $5.60 to $5.65 per share, up from its previous forecast of $5.50 to $5.60. Analysts had been expecting $5.58.